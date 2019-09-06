Kenya: KRA to Charge Businessman With Sh1 Billion Tax Evasion

6 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will today charge Abdi Gedi Amin, a businessman at the Mombasa Law Courts with tax evasion related counts.

The suspect was arrested yesterday in Mombasa for allegedly being involved in a massive tax evasion syndicate in excess of Sh1Billion.

He will face tax evasion related counts including failure to pay taxes, failure to file returns and giving false information that affect tax liability for both companies and himself.

"The offences contravene Section 97(c) as read with Section 104(3) of the Tax Procedures Act 2015," the Authority says in a statement.

Abdi is alleged to have formed more than seven companies where he is either a director or used proxies to manage the companies including being bank signatories.

The companies have been trading as manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in household commodities e.g sugar, oils, general goods to transport services.

The companies are spread between Mombasa and Nairobi.

The suspect spent his night at the police custody awaiting to take plea.

The arrests come at a time when other notable businesspeople have been arrested over tax evasion.

Last month, Keroche Breweries owners Joseph and Tabitha Karanja were arrested over Sh14.5 billion in tax fraud, following a directive by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The DPP made his decision after an audit conducted by KRA established that Keroche Breweries Limited had evaded the payment of tax totaling 14.4 billion shillings.

Haji said the inquiry related to the allegation of tax fraud on various products manufactured and sold by the Naivasha based brewer between January 2015 and June 2009.

Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki was also arrested after he faced tax evasion charges amounting to Sh41 billion.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.