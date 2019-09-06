South Africa: Commission-Weary South Africans Can Take Heart From High Court Judgment Overturning Seriti Arms Deal Inquiry

6 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caroline James and Tara Davis

The judgment can go far towards strengthening commissions of inquiry, confirming they are subject to judicial oversight and their job is to uncover the truth.

When Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane suggested in Parliament last month that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint a commission of inquiry into the disgraced company Bosasa (now known as African Global Operations), the collective sigh of exasperation around the country was almost audible. Commissions of inquiry have become a prevalent part of South African public life with no fewer than four completed or underway this year alone - inquiring into state capture, the Public Investment Corporation, the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

These commissions have already cost the taxpayer R296-million, bolstering South Africans' disenchantment with the usefulness of commissions. However, a judgment from the North Gauteng High Court on 21 August may go some way in alleviating that disappointment and may justify the quaint confidence government has in these processes.

In 2016, Corruption Watch and Right2Know approached the High Court seeking to have the findings of the commission of inquiry into the 1999 arms procurement deal reviewed and set aside. That commission, chaired by then-Supreme Court of Appeal judge Willie Seriti,...

