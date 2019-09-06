South Africa: Sibusiso Mpungose, Father Who Hanged His Children in Durban, Elects to Stay Behind Bars

6 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Sibusiso Mpungose, 41, the father who is accused of hanging his three small children and 16-year-old stepdaughter Ayakha Jiyane in Durban, will not be applying for his release on bail, the Pinetown Magistrates' Court heard on Friday.

Dressed in blue pants, thong sandals and a grey jersey, the father cried when the charges were read out in court. He kept his head down during most of the appearance.

The case was postponed to October 9, for further investigation.

The news of the murders broke on Tuesday afternoon when police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that police were hunting for Mpungose.

The bodies of his three children, Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke, aged four, six and 10, were found hanging in their home on Tuesday, at around 14:30.

The father fetched the children at school during the day and Jiyane was also last seen with him after he fetched her from Pinetown Girls' High School.

Mbele said a search was conducted and Jiyane's body was found late on Tuesday, hanging in bushes in New Germany, close to Durban.

On Wednesday, the children's mother, Xoli Mpungose, told the media that she found her children hanging.

"In one child's room, he hung them on a burglar bar on the window with the belt from their night gown. In my room as well, he hung the other one," she said.

She said her husband had sent their 10-year-old back and forth to the tuckshop to buy snacks, presumably so he would have time to murder each of the children.

There has been a spate of violence against women in South Africa in recent weeks, including the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, allegedly at a post office.

Boxing champ Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, an undefeated athlete, was shot and killed, allegedly by her police officer boyfriend after an apparent domestic disagreement.

South African women have also taken to social media with the hashtag #AmINext, calling for an end to the violence.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.