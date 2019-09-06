South Africa: Montjane Reaches Us Open Women's Doubles Final

Cape Town — South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane reached a Grand Slam women's doubles final for the first time on Friday at the US Open , where she and partner Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany eliminated the second seeds.

The 33-year-old South African and Ellerbrock, dominated second-seeded pair Marjolein Buis from the Netherlands and American Dana Mathewson 6-1 in the opening set, but the Dutch-American duo rebounded to take the second set 6-4.

However, Montjane and Ellerbrock regained control in the deciding set, taking it 10-6 to secure a place in the final at Flushing Meadows.

On Saturday, the South African-German pairing will face Dutch top-seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot for the title.

While it will be the first Grand Slam women's doubles final for Montjane, she isn't unfamiliar with Grand Slam tennis.

The current world No 5 from Seshego in Limpopo became the first African woman to play at Wimbledon last year and reached the semi-finals.

Montjane will be in action on Friday evening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York when she begins her singles campaign against Mathewson.

