Liberia: Weah Applauds Maritime

At a colorful ceremony held in Marshall, on Thursday, September 5, the Liberian President expressed appreciation to the Maritime family saying they have demonstrated a high degree of hard work and encouraged them to continue.

He spoke at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) marine engineering cadets at inaugural graduation ceremony.

President George Weah congratulated the first batch of graduates from the revitalized Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI).

As the honorary keynote speaker, President Weah encouraged the twenty-four graduates to pursue their professional aspirations and to serve as proud ambassadors of their country.

All of the cadets are graduating from LMTI with secured employment and or continuing education opportunities.

Several of the LMTI cadets will be employed with esteemed maritime shipping companies.

President Weah credited LMTI with being an important contributor of actualizing his Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), and thank LISCR for its commitment to managing the institute.

LMTI offers Liberian youth from around the country the opportunity to earn essential technical and leadership skills so that they can be valued members of the national workforce and economy.

The institute's associate marine engineering degree program provides cadets training in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, as well as several other applied sciences.

The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) Dr. James Kollie added that the graduation was a monumental achievement.

He especially thanked LISCR and remarked "It is this healthy and meaningful partnership with you (LISCR) that has resulted in the transformation that we are seeing here today at LMTI. This institute has transformed from a once battered and ravaged environment to now a citadel of excellence and productivity."

LISCR was tasked with management of LMTI in 2015, and has since embarked on a dramatic revitalization program that included overhauling LMTI's prior facilities, curriculum, and faculty.

Mr. Elan Cohen, Executive Chairman of LISCR, applauded LMTI's staff and cadets and thanked them for transforming LMTI into a world-class training institution.

LMTI Chairman, Mr. Avi Zaidenderg, joined Dr. James Kollie and Mr. Elan Cohen in echoing appreciation for President Weah's support for LMTI and his commitment to youth education.

"None of this could be possible without the incredible support of you, Mr. President, and your efforts to empower Liberian youth," Mr. Zaidenberg.

The twenty-four graduates represent almost all fifteen of Liberia's counties and were hand-selected for the LMTI degree program after a rigorous selection process.

Mr. Zaidenberg noted that LMTI is excited to matriculate its second batch of cadets, and proud that the festive graduation exemplifies positive change and development for Liberia.