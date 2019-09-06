South Africa: Xenophobia - Call It By Its Name!

5 September 2019
The Point (Banjul)
editorial

Xenophobia. Yes, that is what it is and we should use the word to describe the attacks that South Africans mete out to foreign nationals who are in the country.

It was back in 2008, when xenophobic attacks erupted in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

In no time, similar attacks were recorded in townships across the country.

The end result: 62 deaths and thousands left destitute. Arrests were made and government promised to deal with this kind of criminality.

Then president Thabo Mbeki, who was fond of denying things, told the world that "what happened during those days was not inspired by possessed nationalism, or extreme chauvinism, resulting in our communities violently expressing the hitherto unknown sentiments of mass and mindless hatred of foreigners - xenophobia".

He denied that South Africans would ever attack people because they were foreigners.

"I heard it said insistently that my people have turned or become xenophobic ... I wondered what the accusers knew about my people which I did not know."

Since then, sporadic attacks on foreign nationals have been recorded around the country.

During or after every attack, government leaders have refused to utter the word 'xenophobia' when attacks have broken out.

Former president Jacob Zuma expressed doubt that South Africans could ever be xenophobic because foreigners had always been with us.

He said: "We love using phrases in South Africa that at the time cause unnecessary perceptions about us."

In the past fortnight, following a fresh outbreak of xenophobic violence in Durban, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the "violence against foreign nationals in South Africa", without mentioning the x-word.

"There can be no justification for criminality and if communities are disaffected for any reason, grievances must be raised with government and must be done within the confines of the law."

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu put the attacks down to "pure criminality", while eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede vowed "to act against criminal activities or against those who are inciting violence".

What is our leaders' aversion to calling it what it is? If we do not call it by name, we will not defeat it.

It is called xenophobia and it must end - now.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.