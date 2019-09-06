Gambia: Sainfiet Says He Is Not Going to Beg Anyone to Play for the Gambia

4 September 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Scorpions Coach Tom Sainfiet said last Thursday that he will not beg any player to play for the country's national team, the Scorpions in their international matches.

During a press conference at the Football House in Kanifing East Layout ahead of his side's 2022 World Cup qualifier game against Angola this Friday, Sainfiet spoke confident of him and his charges' preparedness for the battle with the Angolans.

The Scorpions will play against Angola this Friday, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau as part of their first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualification round.

He said Modou Barrow and Hamza Barry were both invited in June to the Scorpions training camp in Morocco, but they both failed to honour the call.

The Belgian also appealed to Gambians to respect and support the national team players to realize their hopes of qualifying for the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

