Madagascar/Zambia: Madagascar to Replace Zambia for Friendly Match

4 September 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

4 September 2019 - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that Bafana Bafana will play Madagascar in a friendly international match on Saturday, 7 September at Orlando Stadium.

Kick-off is at 19h00.

The match replaces the cancelled encounter between Chipolopolo of Zambia and Bafana Bafana which was scheduled for the same date at Lusaka's Independence Heroes Stadium. That match was cancelled at the instance of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) who argued that in the face of the ongoing security issues in South Africa, they found it unnecessary to entertain the friendly match.

SAFA then spoke to the Madagascar FA who immediately gave the hurriedly arranged match the green light.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki said he was grateful for the latest arrangements as they have brought players from overseas and going back without playing a match would have looked a bit awkward.

