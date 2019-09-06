Zimbabwe/Zambia: Mighty Warriors Boycott Olympic Qualifier, Face Ban

THE Zimbabwe national women's football team faces a ban from FIFA sanctioned matches after the Mighty Warriors boycotted their 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games second round, second leg encounter against Zambia which was scheduled for National Sport Stadium on Sunday.

The Mighty Warriors, who faced an uphill task of overturning a 5-0 score line suffered in the first leg played in Lusaka last Wednesday, reportedly refused to play in protest over their outstanding allowances and bonuses dating back to the COSAFA Women Championship held in South Africa last month.

The Zimbabwe women's side had also threatened to boycott the first leg over the same issue before travelling to and from Lusaka by road to fulfil the first leg encounter where they were hammered 5-0.

In what was a humiliating day for Zimbabwean football on Sunday, the Zambian national women's football team pitched up for the second leg and did their warm up before conducting the pre-match formalities.

However, with their Zimbabwean counterparts nowhere in sight, the referee from Lesotho was forced to call off the match after the singing of the Zambia national anthem.

ZIFA were last night frantically trying to have the match postponed to Monday in order to avoid a certain ban from FIFA.

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo, whose board survived efforts by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to have them removed from office, was not picking up his phone when contacted by NewZimbabwe.com.

However, the latest gaffe will only intensity calls for the bungling football association's executive to resign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sunday's boycott comes after ZIFA's official bank account was on Friday garnished by the High Court over a debt to its former top employee Lazarus Mhurushomana.

In the writ that Mhurushomana secured, Ecobank were ordered to direct money to the former ZIFA senior employee.

"You are hereby instructed to deposit US$518 331.81 into the Sherriff's FCA account from the following account numbers held in the name of ZIFA within 48 hours... 0181197610296101, 0181197610292102, 0181197610292103, 018119760292104. You are instructed to deposit the money with 48 hours into the following account: Judicial Service Commission CBZ Selous Branch 021229889600," read part of the order.

The latest crisis at ZIFA comes a few days after FIFA dismissed a bid by the Sports and Recreation Commission to disband them and replace them with a normalisation committee due to allegations of micromanagement of funds.