Botswana: Elephant Kills Another Man

Gaborone — Police in Kazungula are investigating an incident in which a middle aged man was trampled to death by an elephant.

In an interview with Officer Commanding District No 7, Senior Superintendent Thari Senwelo said the suspicion is that the incident occurred yesterday night as he found this morning.

The deceased, he said, appears to be middle aged with no exact age known as the police were trying to locate his relatives.

He said it is still not clear whether the deceased person is a Motswana or not, since the incident took place at a pan near Kazungula Police, which a few kilometres from the Ferry and the Zambian border.

Senior Supt said this is the third incident this year in his policing jurisdiction, whereby people lost lives to elephants.

The elephant however has not been located yet though only its tracks were found at the scene.

Senior Supt Senwelo has called on people to be vigilant at all times since the animals were fond of searching for water, as some of the water points have tried up.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>