Botswana: Elephant Kills Another Man

6 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Police in Kazungula are investigating an incident in which a middle aged man was trampled to death by an elephant.

In an interview with Officer Commanding District No 7, Senior Superintendent Thari Senwelo said the suspicion is that the incident occurred yesterday night as he found this morning.

The deceased, he said, appears to be middle aged with no exact age known as the police were trying to locate his relatives.

He said it is still not clear whether the deceased person is a Motswana or not, since the incident took place at a pan near Kazungula Police, which a few kilometres from the Ferry and the Zambian border.

Senior Supt said this is the third incident this year in his policing jurisdiction, whereby people lost lives to elephants.

The elephant however has not been located yet though only its tracks were found at the scene.

Senior Supt Senwelo has called on people to be vigilant at all times since the animals were fond of searching for water, as some of the water points have tried up.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.