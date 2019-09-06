Zimbabwe: Did Robert Mugabe Die a Bitter or Better Man ?

opinion

In as much as our culture entails "Wafa Wanaka" ( no need to remain angry or hold a grudge on the dead even if they did something bad) If I am given an opportunity to describe Robert Mugabe I would say "he was a better leader who died a bitter tyrant,"

While Robert Mugabe can be remembered for being a Marxist Leninist believer , a liberator, a founding father of the country Zimbabwe, a great pan Africanist , iconic leadership ,excellent educational policies and lastly the land reform policies during his early leadership years , Robert Mugabe if he had maintained such good policies and leadership today we could be all as a country mourning him as a "better" leader of our time and the best founding first leader we ever had as a nation .

However today the country is still trying to comprehend who "Robert Mugabe" was? With mixed feelings all over his history and leadership reputation.

It is my firm belief that the late Robert Mugabe had his own flaws and he died a bitter tyrant who failed to surpass excellence and turned this country into the economic, political and social turmoil and slumps down it is experiencing today.

It is my firm belief that the late Robert Mugabe had his own flaws and he died a bitter tyrant who failed to surpass excellence and turned this country into the economic, political and social turmoil and slumps down it is experiencing today.

It is the late President who presided over and created a totalitarian and securely established "system" it is through his failure of accountability, transparency and strong supervision that corruption became rampant, nepotism, degeneracy and putridness in each and every institution.

His populist policies and laws and "cling to power" propaganda became the order of the day characterised by unexpected omissions led to serious human rights violations, chaos, unemployment, graft and unconstitutional.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We are all swimming in the mud that he plunged us into. And as a good father the late President was supposed to leave an excellent good inheritance for the younger generation, but as a young generation, the only inheritance we have today is nothing else but poverty, unemployment, failure to afford basic commodities, bankruptcy among others.

The late Robert Mugabe failures outweigh his successes and I am sure he died a bitter man he is filled with extreme grief and regret putting his fellow countrymen in such a crisis and failure to turnaround the economy as he intended.

He was a better leader in the early days but died a bitter tyrant with some many flaws. The greatest question of the day remains Did Robert Mugabe die a better or bitter man?

Comrade R.G Mugabe may his soul rest in peace and may the Lord Almighty comfort his family

(Anesu Chirenje is a political and social commentator, Legal Practitioner, who writes in his own capacity