Zimbabwe: Chamisa Mourns Mugabe, Calls for Unity in Mourning Country's Founding Leader

Main opposition, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has mourned the late former President Robert Mugabe indicating that despite his party 's political differences with the former Zanu PF leader, his contributions to Zimbabwe cannot be ignored.

Mugabe died at 95 at a hospital in Singapore where he was receiving treatment.

In a short message on his social media handles Chamisa said Zimbabweans must unite in mourning their first leader.

"My condolences to the Mugabe family and Africa for the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding president," said Chamisa in his official Twitter account.

"This is a dark moment for the family because a giant among them has fallen. May the Lord comfort them.

"Even though I and our party, the MDC and the Zimbabwean people had great political differences with the late former President during his tenure in office and disagreed for decades, we recognise his lifetime as a nation's founding President."

Chamisa said there is so much to remember about Mugabe despite the "eternal scars" he imprinted on the MDC and its followers.

"There is so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time greater reflection," said Chamisa.

Before his death Mugabe appeared to have developed a soft spot for Chamisa and in the run-up to the elections last year, threw his weight behind the youthful politician.

Mugabe was in the run-up to the MDC congress early this year of funding Chamisa's campaign.

On the other hand, Chamisa has described Mugabe as a "toddler" when it came to use of brute force against political opponents when compared to his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa who he called "terror kingpin".