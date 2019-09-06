Africa: Robert Mugabe - Final Exit of Liberator Who Became Sit-Tight President

RESOURCE: Built And Broken By Revolution - The Rise And Fall Of Mugabe
6 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The world woke up on Friday, September 6, 2019 to the news of the death of Zimbabwe's first post-independence leader, Robert Mugabe, who died at the of 95, marking the end of an era.

Mugabe, who died in a Singaporean hospital, had been battling with ill health since April.

The ex Zimbabwean president was born on February 24, 1924. He founded a resistance movement against British colonial rule which led to Rhodesia becoming the independent Zimbabwe.

He was a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who first served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 to 2017.

He chaired the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) group from 1975 to 1980 and led its successor political party, the ZANU - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) from 1980 to 2017.

Ideologically, Mugabe was an African nationalist, during the 1970s and 1980s, he was identified as a Marxist-Leninist, although after the 1990s, self-identified only as a socialist.

Mugabe's early years were praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority. He supported the seizure of white farmers' land in Zimbabwe without compensation.

However, his controversial land reform programme sparked an economic collapse. The three decades of his reign saw Zimbabwe moved rapidly from being a country of hope to a one plagued by economic hardship, inflation and corruption.

The condition led to many citizens leaving the country to work as labourers in other neighbouring Southern African countries and his latter years were marked by rights abuses and corruption.

He was ousted in a military coup in November 2017, ending three decades in power.

While his later years in power were not so inspiring, Mugabe will go down in history as an icon to his people.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Hero or Villain? - World Reacts to Robert Mugabe's Death
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.