Africa: Pope Appoints Three African Cardinals

Vatican — Pope Francis has appointed Archbishops Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa-DRC, Cristóbal López Romero of Rabat-Morocco, and Bishop Eugenio Dal Corso Emeritus of Benguela-Angola as cardinals of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis announced 13 new cardinals at the September 1 Angelus in Rome. The new cardinals will be promoted at a consistory that will take place on October 5 at the Vatican.

"Their origin expresses the missionary vocation of the Church which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all the men of the earth," Pope Francis said.

Other new cardinals include: Bishop Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, Archbishop José Tolentino Calaça de Mendonça-Librarian and Archivist of the Roman Church, Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjoof Jakarta-Indonesia, Archbishop Juan de la Caridad García Rodríguez of San Cristóbal de la Habana-Cuba; and

Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ of Luxembourg-Luxembourg, Bishop Álvaro Leonel Ramazzini Imeri of Huehuetenango-Guatemala, Archbishop Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna-Italy, Fr Michael Czerny SJ (b 1946), Under-secretary of the Migrant and Refugee Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Archbishop Michael Louis Fitzgerald retired Apostolic Nuncio of Egypt, and Archbishop Sigitas Tamkevicius Emeritus of Kaunas- Lithuania.