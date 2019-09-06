Africa: Pope Appoints Three African Cardinals

3 September 2019
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Vatican — Pope Francis has appointed Archbishops Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa-DRC, Cristóbal López Romero of Rabat-Morocco, and Bishop Eugenio Dal Corso Emeritus of Benguela-Angola as cardinals of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis announced 13 new cardinals at the September 1 Angelus in Rome. The new cardinals will be promoted at a consistory that will take place on October 5 at the Vatican.

"Their origin expresses the missionary vocation of the Church which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all the men of the earth," Pope Francis said.

Other new cardinals include: Bishop Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, Archbishop José Tolentino Calaça de Mendonça-Librarian and Archivist of the Roman Church, Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjoof Jakarta-Indonesia, Archbishop Juan de la Caridad García Rodríguez of San Cristóbal de la Habana-Cuba; and

Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ of Luxembourg-Luxembourg, Bishop Álvaro Leonel Ramazzini Imeri of Huehuetenango-Guatemala, Archbishop Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna-Italy, Fr Michael Czerny SJ (b 1946), Under-secretary of the Migrant and Refugee Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Archbishop Michael Louis Fitzgerald retired Apostolic Nuncio of Egypt, and Archbishop Sigitas Tamkevicius Emeritus of Kaunas- Lithuania.

Read the original article on CISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CISA

Most Popular
Religion
Southern Africa
Africa
Angola
North Africa
Congo-Kinshasa
Morocco
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.