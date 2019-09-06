Nigeria: Cybercrime - NCC to Regulate Use of Internet

6 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar, Urowayino Warami

Osogbo — The National Communications Commission, NCC, yesterday, pledged to establish mechanisms to control the use of internet to protect the nation's cyberspace against attack.

The commission said the move is aimed at protecting children against dangerous online contents, ensure consumer privacy and data protection.

This was disclosed by the commission's Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, at the 109th edition of Consumer Outreach Programme in Osogbo, Osun State.

Adedigba said: "Realising that liberalisation of the telecoms industry has led to an unprecedented increase in the usage of internet-based solutions and services, the Nigerian Communications Commission has initiated a process to establish an internet industry code of practice for internet service providers in the country.

"The internet code is a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country's cyberspace against threats from cyber attackers and addressing issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection among others."

He added that while the commission is working on regulatory interventions to sanitize the cyberspace, telecoms play their role by reporting shortcomings to appropriate quarters.

In her opening remarks, the Director of Consumer Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam urged consumers to note that as there is increase in the number "It is noteworthy that as the commission embarks on various initiatives to increase access to the internet for Nigerians for positive engagements, we are, nonetheless, conscious of dishonest individuals, who are bent on using the internet for illegal activities," she said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

