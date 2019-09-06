Nigeria: Azazi Urges Buhari to Disregard Calls for Dokubo's Removal

Foremost Niger Delta youth leader and activist, Mr Matthew Azazi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard calls for the removal of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP, Professor Charles Dokubo.

He said the calls are selfish, self centred and does not represent the interest of the ex-militants of Niger Delta at large.

Azazi, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja said, "Dokubo has successfully redirected the amnesty programme to its original mandate for sustainable peace, stability and economic development in the Niger Delta," adding that it was not good to change a winning team.

He said the people and groups spearheading the calls for the removal of Dokubo are mainly fictitious and do not have the blueprint to do better in handling the programme, stressing that majority of youths, ex-militants and stakeholders of the Niger Delta have implicit confidence in the ability of Professor Dokubo to take amnesty programme to the next level in line with the mantra of the Buhari administration.

He said: "Dokubo, a peace and conflict resolution expert through the amnesty programme has met the yearnings of youths who are currently undergoing various training exercises as he has shown capacity and commitment with the training and retraining of ex agitators for better empowerment within his one year and few days in office."

He noted that stipends for ex agitators and in training allowances under the programme are promptly paid as Dokubo is also constantly in touch with stakeholders and ex militant leaders in the region in order to sustain peace in the region, stressing that the region has not had it so good.

Azazi lauded President Buhari for having faith in the person of Dr. Dokubo hence he appointed him as his Special Adviser on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, as he has brought to bear his wealth of experience in public service in the administration of the orogramme as he is successfully running with the vision of the President as mandated.