Cameroon: Election Stakeholders Holders Platform Created

In view of organizing peaceful, transparent and inclusive elections, the elections governing body, ELECAM has set up a platform for constant dialogue with the various actors in the electoral process in Cameroon. This was during a three-day workshop on the "strengthening of dialogue between ELECAM and stakeholders of the electoral process" at the La Falaise hotel in Douala regrouping actors in the electoral process from the North West, South West, West and Littoral Regions. Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Electoral Board Chairperson in ELECAM, Enow Abrams Egbe, said the initiative funded by the Peace Building Fund, PBF is to engage the active participation of all stakeholders of the electoral process and to envisage sustainable strategies for information sharing so as to promote respect for human rights, inclusive participation and social cohesion before, during and after elections. He said though considerable progress has been made in the organization and management of elections, the ideal is yet to be attained. He said the platform is a win-win partnership to avoid misinformation, hate speech and violence during elections. The country representative of UNDP, Mathieu Bille said the foundation of the platform was laid since April in meetings in Yaounde and Douala and is out to enable the advancement of the electoral process in Cameroon. He said the platform is out to reinforce organs created by the State not replace them and that members of the platform will receive continuous capacity building. Participants include members of the Electoral Board in the concerned Regions, representatives of political parties, representatives of the administration, forces of law and order, justice and civil society organisations. Chantal Kambiwa of Servitas Cameroon, said her role is to ensure the participation of women who constitute the majority of the electorate in all levels of the election process as well as people living with disabilities and indigenous people. The opening ceremony was presided over by the Secretary General at the Governor's Office, representing the Governor with the conspicuous presence of member for the Electoral Board, Thomas Ejake Mbonda. The issues examined include the training of trainers, analysis of electoral risk and electoral violence, resolution of conflicts; prevention, negotiation and medication as well as access to the electoral process taking into consideration the genre approach and people living with handicaps. The project which began on November 1st 2018, will end on 30 April 2020 and is being implemented by UNESCO, UNDP, UN Women and of course, ELECAM.