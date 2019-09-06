Cameroon: North West - Efforts That Need Encouragement

More pupils and students are becoming enthusiastic about returning to school as well as parents and guardians are braving fear.

Four days into the 2019-2020 school year, the North West Region is yet to experience that explosive vitality that characterise school campuses before the onset of the socio-political and security crisis. By yesterday enrollment in basic education schools in the region rose to 5,062 from less than 1,000 on day one of school reopening. Basic Education Delegate for the region, Wilfred Wambeng Ndong Kimbung, expresses the need for more enthusiasm in parents to send their children to school. "In Bamenda, there is little enthusiasm; only schools that opened their doors on Monday have remained functional, no other school has reopened," he told CT, noting with regrets that teacher attendance has remained discouraging. He called on teachers to be present on campuses every school day as a away of encouraging parents to send children to school. "Even if pupils have not come let teachers be present," he advised. For secondary schools where there is also some improvement in attendance on the close to 500 students registered on day one, no information is being disclosed at the level of the Regional Delegation in Bamenda, as officials prefer to give the media sealed lips. According to official sources and social media, Donga and Mantung has embraced school reopening with a great enthusiasm than any other division in the North West. Almost all schools are said to have received pupils and students. Statistics show that out of 4,632 in nursery and primary schools throughout the region on day three, 4,143 were in Donga Mantung up from 2,707 on day two in the division.