Nigeria: Ihedioha Flags Off 81-Km Urban Roads Construction, Others

6 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Sequel to his promise to address the dilapidated infrastructure in the state, with a view to ensuring economic development, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has flagged off the construction of 81-kilometre urban roads project worth N23.4 billion in the state.

This is just as the governor promised that his adminis-tration would not consider geographical divisions in addressing the developmental needs of the state.

The governor, who stated this while performing the flag-off of the projects yesterday, said part of his administration's cardinal agenda is to run a one-stop state, where democracy dividends will be evenly distributed across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The 16 roads earmarked for construction under the project include Nkume/Umuowa/Owerri Ebiri/Umuna/Orlu; Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Umuna; Mgbidi/Oguta; Douglas/Emmanuel College/Naze and Naze/Poly/Iheagwa/Obinze.

Others are Control-Post/World Bank; Ahiara Junction/Okpala; IMSU/Bishop's Court; Okigwe Town/St. Mary's Catholic Church, MCC/Toronto junction, Aba Branch/Ahiara Junction, Concorde/Zuma/Port Harcourt, among others.

The governor also flagged off the reconstruction of Government Technical College, Okporo, Orlu; Government Technical College, Owerri; Dan Anyiam Stadium and Grasshopper International Handball Stadium, Owerri.

Speaking at the flag off of the Assumpta Roundabout-Port Harcourt Road project, the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, His Grace, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, commended the governor and urged him to ensure that the projects are supervised for quality.

