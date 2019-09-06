Gambia: Cabinet Meets Over Janneh Commission's Report

President Adama Barrow convened a Special Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday 4 September, 2019 to discuss the Cabinet White Paper on the report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Financial Activities of Certain Public Bodies, Enterprises, and Offices and the Related Accumulation of Assets by former President Yahya Jammeh and Associates.

Similarly, the President will chair an Ordinary Session of Cabinet on Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss other important matters of state.

However, before Cabinet goes into session on Thursday, the President will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the following new government appointees: Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior, Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, three new Permanent Secretaries, and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission.

Journalists accredited to the State House are invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, 5th September 2019. Those attending are kindly requested to report at least half-an-hour before the start of the event.