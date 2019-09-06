Gambia: Janneh Commission's Full Report Set for Publication

6 September 2019
The Point (Banjul)

Banjul — President Adama Barrow has decided to publish the full report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Financial Activities of Former President Yahya Jammeh and His Associates, following a Special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday 4 September 2019.

According to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Honourable Abubacarr Tambadou, the President gave his blessings to the release of both the full report and the Cabinet White Paper, which will contain the executive decision of Cabinet on the matter.

Although he was short of giving the exact date of publication, Minister Tambadou said it would be released for public consumption before the constitutional deadline of end-September.

The Minister of Justice assured the public that the government is committed to fulfilling its constitutional obligations and mandate, which informs the decision of the president to publish the report.

