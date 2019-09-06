Gambia: Barrow Warns Against Undermining Govt Policies

6 September 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

President Adama Barrow has warned that it is not acceptable for anyone entrusted with a position and undermines the government's policies and programmes for political considerations.

"What we need are the right people to take responsibility for our institutions, and lead the implementation of our policies and programmes."

He was speaking yesterday during the swearing-in-ceremony of the newly appointed secretary general and head of the Civil Services, cabinet ministers, and permanent secretaries.

"I must point out that corruption is not about financial mismanagement only. It includes abuse of authority, cheating on hours of work by delaying outputs and refusing to follow the right procedures and processes," he said.

As public servants, Mr. Barrow added, we should be ready to face the task of building the right institutions with the right frame of mind. "The country needs people who serve sincerely, no matter what their political affiliation may be."

He said:"Our pledge to engage in institutional and legal reforms mandates us to work hard enough to leave behind a legacy of strong and sustainable institutions, effective laws and the right procedures."

This, he explained, should be part of the basis to transform the country into a fully-fledged democracy that leads to socio-economic development and peaceful co-existence among the people.

"I have the conviction that you will all work hard, and focus on the single purpose of realising the objectives of our National Development Plan (2018-2021)."

