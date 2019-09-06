Nigeria: NSE Re-Classifies Oando As Low Price Stock

6 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu & Nkiruka Nnorom

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, yesterday, announced the re-classification of Oando Plc from medium-priced stock to low-priced stock.

The reclassification, according to the exchange, in a notice, took effect from yesterday and is in compliance with its pricing methodology.

Low Priced Stocks are securities that have traded below N5 per share in four out of the last six months period.

The NSE said: "This is in compliance to Rule 15.29: Pricing Methodology, Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Dealing Members' Rules). Oando dropped below the N5 mark on April 30, 2019, and traded below N5 up till close of business on August 30, 2019.

"For upward or downward movements in price to occur on any Low Priced Stock that is priced at below N5 and listed on the NSE, stockbrokers are required to trade a minimum volume of 100,000 units and tick size of N0.01kobo," the NSE added.

IOCs' investment shift towards natural gas creates big headache(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to NSE Rulebook, for purposes of calculating price movements and price limits, equity securities traded on the Exchange are classified as groups A and B.

Group A, the rule says, shall consist of equities with a Primary Market Maker that are not classified in Group B.

Similarly, Group B shall consist of equities with a Primary Market Maker that are priced above N100.00 per share for at least four of the last six months, or new security listings that are priced above N100 at the time of listing on The Exchange.

Recall that Oando has been embroiled in crisis following the petition filed against it by two of its shareholders over financial mismanagement by the management team.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Stock Markets
West Africa
Nigeria
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.