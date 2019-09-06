Kenya: Meru Court Jails Five Women for Undergoing 'The Cut'

6 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui

Five women who underwent female genital mutilation (FGM) have been sentenced to three years in jail or pay a fine of Sh200,000 each after they pleaded guilty.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Evelyne Wachira on Friday at Githongo Law Courts in Meru, Florence Kiende, Caroline Wanja, Charity Karimi, Winfred Kawira, and Charity Muthoni were charged with undergoing the cut on various dates in July and August this year.

GUILTY

The suspects from Kiagu in Imenti Central pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness.

Ms Wachira sent all of them to jail or pay Sh200,000 fine, to deter future incidents.

"FGM is a backward rite of passage which must be frowned upon. Ignorance of the law is not a defence. I have noted that cases of FGM are on the rise hence the need for a deterrent sentence," the magistrate ruled.

The women from Kiagu in Imenti Central, Meru County were arrested on Wednesday in an incident that shocked locals.

Two of the women were rushed to hospital after they were found to have septic wounds.

Earlier, Makandune assistant chief Robert Murithi said the victims of FGM were arrested on Wednesday after a tipoff from the public.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Murithi said the circumciser identified as Ciomutema and who hails from Kibung'a in Tharaka-Nithi County is still at large.

In Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties, cases of FGM are common in Igembe and Tharaka regions respectively, with most incidents reported during school holidays.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.