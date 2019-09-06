Nigeria: Teacher Rapes, Impregnates 12-Year-Old Schoolgirl

6 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Warami

A 12-year-old schoolgirl, who was raped by her teacher in Namtari, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has been confirmed pregnant.

Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abdullahi Nuruddeen, said the teacher, Nathan Yusuf, has been arrested for raping the minor.

He added: "On September 2, around 2:30p.m., we arrested a rape suspect, Nathan Yusuf, 37, who is a teacher at Gurel Primary School in Namtari Yola South, suspected to have raped his pupil who is below 14 years of age.

"He confessed to giving her codeine syrup before raping her."

Nurudden said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Bashir Tahir, a member of a non-governmental organisation, Hope Centre, which cares for rape victims in the state, said the group was providing support for the girl.

Accoding to Tahir, "she has received all the needed support and the medical tests required. So far, she is free from all sexually transmitted diseases. But she will start receiving antenatal care next week at the Hope Centre."

Tahir added that over 160 rape cases had been brought to the organisation, adding that 10 of them have been taken to court.

An uncle of the victim, Sulaiman Namtari, said the action of the teacher came to the community as a rude shock, because the man was hitherto highly respected in the community.

