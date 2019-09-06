Malawi: Deal With Teachers Who Spend Most of Their Time in Class On Whatsapp

3 September 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Andrew Mkonda

Karonga — Parents in the area of group Mweneyumba in Karonga have asked District Education Office to deal with teachers who spend most of their time in class on WhatsApp, instead of teaching.

The call was made Monday in the area during an interface meeting with Mweneyumba Citizen Forum organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust with financial support from Tilitonse Fund.

The forum's Vice Secretary, Patricia Kanyenda, alleged that some teachers at Chinsewe Primary School, teach for few minutes and spend more time on Whatsapp.

She said the tendency she contributes to poor education standards in public schools.

"We are not happy with what these teachers are doing to our children. We expect our children to learn according to time stipulated in their syllabus.

If some teachers spend most of their time on Whatsapp in class then they are killing our children," Kanyenda pointed out.

She alleged that besides spending much of their time on WhatsApp, some female teachers sell packets of freezes and water in class, prompting many children to demand money from their parents.

Karonga District Education Assistant Human Resource Manager, Jimmy Kaira, who represented the District Education Manager (DEM) during the meeting, promised that the office would deal with such type of teachers saying their behaviour is counterproductive.

"We will take up this issue and very soon you will be told what we have done," he promised.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.