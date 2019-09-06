Africa: MTN Condemns Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa, Reprisals

5 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Board of MTN Nigeria on Thursday condemned the recent xenophobic attacks and violence perpetrated against Nigerians and other nationalities in South Africa.

The Chairman of the board, Ernest Ndukwe, also condemned the reprisal attacks against some of the companies owned by South Africa in Nigeria.

Mr Ndukwe said this in a statement released by Onome Okwah, MTN Manager, Public Relations and Protocol, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Relations and made available to reporters in Lagos.

"Violence cannot and must never be acceptable and we must reject it in the strongest terms possible.

"We offer our profound sympathies to all those affected and urge all stakeholders and communities in Nigeria, South Africa and other countries, to act with restraint, and to work collaboratively to address these issues."

Mr Ndukwe called for collaboration for sustainable economy growth.

"Our future as a continent will be built on enhanced connections and greater integration economically, culturally and politically. It is in all of our interests to work together," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
South Africa
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.