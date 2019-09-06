Nigeria: Xenophobia - Oshiomhole Advises Nigerians to Boycott MTN, Other South African Businesses

5 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

The National Chairman of Nigeria's ruling party, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged Nigerians to boycott South African goods and services to protest the killings of Nigerians and other nationals living in that country.

Mr Oshiomhole gave the advice at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He recalled that over past year, Nigerians have been mistreated in different parts of South Africa.

"This is the time to show commitment to our citizens and show sympathy to our loved ones," the party chairman said.

"This can be done by boycotting South African goods and services beginning with Nigerians refusing to use MTN mobile network.

"Happily, we have indigenous network such as Glo, Airtel and I believe 9mobile is still standing by.

"If Nigerians boycott the goods and services at least for 30 days; first, to stop using MTN network services, it will send a clear message.

"We have to review all of those things that give South African companies monopoly in which it makes money with very little value addition.

"We think that these steps will be appropriate message to South African government to offer satisfactory explanation.

"It should also pay compensations to those innocent Nigerians whose properties have been looted.

"South African Airways should be stopped, its landing right should be withdrawn and should not have the right to fly any part of Nigeria until these issues are resolved.

"We must protect Nigeria's image its citizens and businesses wherever they are," he said.

Mr Oshiomhole's advice comes two days after Nigeria said it would recall its ambassador to protest the xenophobic attacks.

Nigeria also boycotted the World Economic Forum in South Africa which was to be attended by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

The Nigerian government has also called for compensation for Nigerians whose businesses were destroyed in the attacks.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government urged its citizens in South Africa to take advantage of a free flight to return to their country.

The government, however, cautioned its citizens against reprisals after some South African-linked businesses were attacked in Lagos and other cities.

The South African government has also condemned the attacks. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that 10 people have been killed in the latest round of violence. The victims include two non-South Africans, he said.

The Nigerian government had earlier said none of its citizens was killed in the latest attacks although many businesses owned by Nigerians were destroyed.

