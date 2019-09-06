Zimbabwe: Major General Mugoba Dies

Photo: Shelton Muchena/The Herald
The late Major-General Trust Mugoba (left) and Colonel Charles Shumba (right).
6 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Former Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba has died. Major General Mugoba passed away around 8.30 am today.

Speaking from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda said Major General Mugoba died after returning from Ethiopia where he was Chief of Staff in the Office of the Commission on peace and security in Africa, which is part of the African Union.

"He left Ethiopia two weeks ago and when he came back home he was actually on leave but his condition deteriorated a few days ago leading to his death," he said.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.