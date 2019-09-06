South Africa: NPA to Prosecute EFF's Malema and Ndlozi Over Alleged Cop Assault

6 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The National Prosecuting Authority is set to prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema as well as party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, according to AfriForum.

The lobby group's head, Advocate Gerrie Nel, said in a statement that the NPA informed them of the decision on Friday.

The prosecution relates to the alleged assault of a police colonel in April 2018.

Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a policeman during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The incident was caught on CCTV and the officer subsequently opened a case against the two.

In July, AfriForum announced that they would approach the court with a mandamus application which would compel the NPA to make a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema, as well as two other cases against him.

"Although we welcome the NPA's decision to prosecute, it is regrettable that AfriForum had to put so much pressure on them simply to fulfil their constitutional duty. We will carefully monitor the case to ensure that the complainant gets justice," Nel said in the statement.

AfriForum charged that due to their continuous pressure and inquiries into the case, action had been taken by the police.

The NPA has since confirmed this through its spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, who said the decision has been communicated to those involved.

Ndlozi has indicated that he would comment at a later stage.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.