Seychelles' President Sends Condolences to Zimbabwe After Death of Robert Mugabe

6 September 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure has sent his condolences to his counterpart in Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, following the death of Robert Mugabe, the former President, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Seychelles, I wish to extend our most sincere condolences to you personally, to the family and friends of the late Mr Mugabe and the people of Zimbabwe during this period of national grief," said Faure.

According to the Independent UK news service "Zimbabwe's long-serving president Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore at the age of 95, with the mixed reactions to his death reflecting his complex and controversial legacy."

The Seychelles' president said, "As a revered revolutionary leader, Mr Mugabe dedicated his life to the promotion of the Pan-Africanist ideals and African renaissance. Our continent today is devoid of one of its greatest sons, but we take solace in the knowledge that the seeds planted by this courageous leader will serve as a legacy which will continue to inspire each and every one of us, Africans."

Mugabe was the only leader Zimbabweans had known since independence in 1980 until he resigned in November 2017.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
Southern Africa
East Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.