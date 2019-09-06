Malawi: Nyasa Bullets Appoint Chinula As New Chief Executive

Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the appointment of Escort Chinula as the club's new chief executive.

Bullets introduces Chimnula (c) as new Chief Executive

Bullets have been operating with Fleetwood Haiya as a chief executive but he departs the club to take over a post of Managing Director of Nyasa Manufacturing Company, the owners of the club.

Chinula will begin his role in acting capacity immediteley and report to the club's board of directors including Nyasa Manufacturing Company.

Bullets are defenging champions in the TNM Super League and the People's Team are still in contention for the title defence.