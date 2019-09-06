Malawi: Nyasa Bullets Appoint Chinula As New Chief Executive

6 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chem'bwana Nkolokosa

Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the appointment of Escort Chinula as the club's new chief executive.

Bullets introduces Chimnula (c) as new Chief Executive

Bullets have been operating with Fleetwood Haiya as a chief executive but he departs the club to take over a post of Managing Director of Nyasa Manufacturing Company, the owners of the club.

script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

Chinula will begin his role in acting capacity immediteley and report to the club's board of directors including Nyasa Manufacturing Company.

Bullets are defenging champions in the TNM Super League and the People's Team are still in contention for the title defence.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.