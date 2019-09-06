Uganda: Bank of Uganda Gets IMF Resident Supervisor

6 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

Bank of Uganda has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assigned a resident bank supervisor to assist the governor supervise activities in the banking sector.

Speaking during a high level stakeholders' engagement on building the 21st century economy and a resilient financial sector early this week, Mr Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, the Bank of Uganda governor, said despite the recent rumblings in Parliament, the IMF acknowledged that Bank of Uganda's supervision had been good despite weaknesses in some areas.

"Bank of Uganda remains focused on maintaining strong supervision. IMF sent us a resident bank supervision advisor to help strengthen supervision so that we get strong financial performance going forward," he said, noting that the bank has been going through difficult times in Parliament over the closure of banks whose internal governance and controls were found lacking forcing them to be closed.

The Central Bank was recently accused in Parliamentary report of failing to act within the law while closing banks.

The report noted that some banks were sold without inventory reports while others were sold through suspected collusion.

The stakeholder's engagement was organised by Uganda Development Bank to discuss how Uganda can leverage on current challenges such as youth unemployment, poor agricultural production methods and low consumption of electricity, to create alternatives anchored around a highly technological era.

Mr Arshad Rab, the European Organisation for Sustainable Development chief executive officer and the keynote speaker, said the current technology disruptions, is an opportunity which is creates a new world order of borderless economic operations.

Government, he said, must take immediate action to ensure that the current disruptive technologies are used as a lever to create alternatives that will work for Ugandans.

"This is a new world where factories are working on artificial intelligence, materials are delivered using driverless trucks, materials are converted into goods without human interaction meaning the future of growth requires more creativity," he said.

The agriculture of the next generation, he said, will require technologies such as drones and sensors to detect soil moisture in gardens and mobile apps to monitor crop growth, noting that government should take advantage of the current disruptions to digitalise different sectors of the economy.

In the eye of the storm

Towards the end of last year, Bank of Uganda was in the eye of the storm during a Parliamentary probe, which highlighted supervision of the Central Bank as a key challenge that had largely exposed it.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.