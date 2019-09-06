Mozambique: Three Frelimo Campaigners Die in Traffic Accident

Maputo — Three people died, and two others suffered injuries, in a traffic accident on Thursday during the election campaign of the ruling Frelimo party in the central province of Manica, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The dead and injured were all members of Frelimo. They were driving from the locality of Chibuti-2 to Muda-Serracao, in the Inchope administrative post, when their car overturned.

The survivors said they thought the accident occurred because the car was going too fast. The hospital director, Elisa Xavier, confirmed the three deaths and said one of the injured requires specialist care.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, unknown assailants attacked a teacher named Aristides da Conceição, in Derre district, in Zambezia province. According to the website of the election observation coalition "Sala da Paz" ("Peace Room"), it is believed he was attacked because he had received Manuel de Araujo, the candidate for provincial governor of the main opposition party, Renamo.

His wife said the attackers broke down the door of the house at about 23.00, and struck da Conceicao with a bush knife on the heard and arms.

The police have arrested one of those involved in the attack, named only as Betinho.