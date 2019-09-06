Mozambique: Frelimo and Renamo Campaign in Dondo

Maputo — Dondo (Mozambique), 6 Sep (AIM) - The only presidential candidate with clear ideas for developing Mozambique is the incumbent, Filipe Nyusi, declared the head of the brigade of the ruling Frelimo Party for the central province of Sofala, Sergio Pantie, on Friday.

Campaigning for Frelimo and Nyusi in the town of Dondo, Pantie stressed the qualities of Nyusi shown in his first five years as President, which indicate that he is the right candidate to continue leading the country.

Nyusi "is our candidate. He's the only one with capacity, with ideas, with courage and with solutions for the problems of Mozambique", said Pantie. The voters of Dondo, he urged, should once again trust in Nyusi and Frelimo to keep the country on the path of development.

Teams of the main opposition party, Renamo, fanned out across Dondo district, seeking votes for their party and for its leader and presidential candidate, Ossufo Momade.

The Renamo brigades declared that, in the event of Renamo winning the elections, scheduled for 15 October, its priorities would be the fight against corruption and improving basic social services.

Meanwhile, Aristides da Conceicao, the teacher who was severely beaten in Derre district, in Zambezia province, by a group of three men who broke into his house on Thursday night, has told reporters that the attack he and his wife suffered "was just because we are members of Renamo".

Cited in the online edition of the independent daily "O Pais", Conceicao said he recognised one of the assailants as a member of Frelimo, who was driving a motor-cycle bearing Frelimo insignia.

The Zambezia police say that one of the three attackers has been detained and is being held in Morrumbala district police command, but the other two are still at large.

The Renamo candidate for Zambezia provincial governor, Manuel de Araujo, deplored the silence of the international community when faced with violent incidents in Mozambique. The attack on Conceicao was just one of many assaults against Renamo members in Zambezia, he said.

There had been cases in Morrumbala and Inhassunge districts where people had suffered violent attacks, just because they had worked with him, he claimed.

"What kind of peace are we talking about in Mozambique when members of Renamo are attacked by Frelimo members, just because they are in the opposition?", he asked.

Araujo and the Renamo national election agent, Venancio Mondlane, are now on their way to Morrumbala. Derre is a newly formed district and has no court of its own. Morrumbala judges and prosecutors thus also deal with cases from Derre.