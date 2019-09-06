Namibia: Swapo's Khomas Delegates Cleared to Attend Electoral College

DELEGATES from the Swapo Party's Khomas regional structures have been cleared to participate in the party's elective congress this weekend.

The Namibian understands that Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa at a meeting held last night [Thursday] gave the region the go-ahead for its delegates to attend the congress after admitting that she had made a mistake when she told the region to re-elect delegates.

The Khomas regional executive, and also the executives of the Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Erongo and //Kharas regions, were told by Shaningwa to reconvene their extra-ordinary conferences to select delegates to the party's electoral college, after having already done that.

This followed a directive issued by Shaningwa, who stated that there were irregularities and error in the process followed to elect delegates to the party's gathering at which Swapo candidates for the National Assembly election later this year will be selected this weekend.

However, the regional leadership rejected Shaningwa's directive, saying that they would "stick to its earlier decision".

Businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun and City of Windhoek local authority councillors Ian Subasubani and Paulus Emmanuel are among those to represent the region at the elections.

Other delegates from Khomas are Sacky Uunona, Queen Kamati and Saara Kandapo.