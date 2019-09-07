Kenya: Govt Partners With Kenya, Uganda to Develop Bamboo Sector

7 September 2019
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Yonas Abiye

Ethiopia has forged a partnership with Kenya and Uganda to develop the bamboo sector in what is called Triangular Bamboo Development.

Earlier this week, a workshop aiming to enhance the bamboo sector was held here in Addis Ababa. During the two-day regional bamboo policy and strategy workshop, which opened on Tuesday, national policy makers, government officials, experts and entrepreneurs on bamboo development discussed on the cooperation and utilization of untapped bamboo resources. Furthermore, they presented policies, strategies and best practices that are currently in place in the three countries.

Durai Jayaraman, South-South Knowledge Transfer Strategies Project Manager at International Bamboo and Rattan Organization, said that promoting mutual understanding and enhancing cooperation between the Eastern African countries, and addressing the challenges and barriers for the development of this sector are expected outcomes.

Ethiopia has the largest bamboo resource of the three countries, accounting for 88 percent, followed by Kenya with eight percent and Uganda registering four percent of the resource, he said.

According to Jayaraman, the triangular cooperation among the three contributes to green economic growth, and international trade and investment between East Africa, Europe and China.

During the workshop, Ethiopian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Deputy Commissioner, Kebede Yimam said that Ethiopia has over 1.4 million hectares of land covered with bamboo, adding, if fully utilized, the sector will boost green economy development, Foreign Direct Investment and job creation for the growing population of the country.

According to Kebede, the triangular cooperation and sharing of experiences will lay down a strong foundation for the sector's development.

Paul Ongugo, the Kenyan Forestry Research Institute Science Leader said that bamboo is the "big four" agenda for Kenya. "It is the agenda of addressing manufacturing expansion, affordable housing and health facilities as well as food and nutrition security issues."

Ongugo stressed the importance of South-South's cooperation in general and the cooperation among the countries to alleviate the barriers for the sector's development.

Some 50 participants from the government, research agencies, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders from the three bamboo growing countries took part in the workshop organized by the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR).

INBAR is implementing a program dubbed "Dutch-Sino East Africa Bamboo Development Program," supported by the Dutch and the Chinese government in collaboration with the national Ministries and Agencies.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Uganda
Ethiopia
Infrastructure
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.