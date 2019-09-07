Kenya: Kinangop Lightning Strike Kills Two, Injures One

7 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waikwa Maina

Two young men were Friday night killed by lightning in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

A third victim is admitted to Nyayo Ward Hospital in Engineer town where he was taken by residents.

Mr Njuguna Gitau, a witness, said the three were struck while they were fixing a section of a playing ground in Kwa Market area in preparation for a football match scheduled for Saturday.

"They were among a group of young men who were renovating the field and when it started raining, they said they won't leave until the job is complete," said Njuguna.

Kinangop police boss Charles Rotich said the bodies of the victims were moved to Engineer Ward Level Four Hospital mortuary.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia condoled with the families and friends of the young men and termed the incident a blow to the county.

"We are saddened that they died while serving their community," said Mr Kimemia.

He said the field they were fixing was donated to young men in the area by a resident to support and promote the local talent.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

