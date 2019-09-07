Kenya: Nyamira MCA Omaiyo Arrested Over Defilement Claim

Police in Nyamira on Saturday morning arrested a local politician over an allegation of defilement.

Magwagwa Ward Representative Fred Nyachae Omaiyo is accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl, Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said.

FORM FOUR STUDENT

The girl, who is a Form Four student in a Kisumu school, went missing a few days ago, but showed up claiming that she had been abducted, the commissioner said.

"The girl's mother had reported at Ekerenyo Police Station that her daughter was missing.

"But the girl later showed up claiming she had been abducted and detained by the said MCA at a Kisii hotel," Mr Mariba said.

The girl was examined at Ekerenyo Sub-County Hospital.

Mr Mariba said Mr Omaiyo is in police custody and will be arraigned on Monday.

Mr Omaiyo is not new to controversy.

In January this year, he was arrested for disrupting a meeting convened by his colleagues in Kisumu.