Kenya: Nyamira MCA Omaiyo Arrested Over Defilement Claim

7 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Police in Nyamira on Saturday morning arrested a local politician over an allegation of defilement.

Magwagwa Ward Representative Fred Nyachae Omaiyo is accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl, Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said.

FORM FOUR STUDENT

The girl, who is a Form Four student in a Kisumu school, went missing a few days ago, but showed up claiming that she had been abducted, the commissioner said.

"The girl's mother had reported at Ekerenyo Police Station that her daughter was missing.

"But the girl later showed up claiming she had been abducted and detained by the said MCA at a Kisii hotel," Mr Mariba said.

The girl was examined at Ekerenyo Sub-County Hospital.

Mr Mariba said Mr Omaiyo is in police custody and will be arraigned on Monday.

Mr Omaiyo is not new to controversy.

In January this year, he was arrested for disrupting a meeting convened by his colleagues in Kisumu.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.