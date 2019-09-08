Sudan: Al-Burhan Witnesses' Reception of New Graduated Officers

7 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lit. General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan attended. On Saturday, the reception ceremony for graduated officers in batches 63, 65 B, 17 aviation sciences and 19 marine studies. In the presense of Joint Chief of Staff, General, Mohammed Othman Al Hussein, a number of leaders of units, departments of the Armed Forces and directors of military colleges.

Lit. Gen. Abdullah Al-Bashir, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, said that the celebration of receiving these batches comes in the context of the celebrations marking the Armed Forces 65th anniversary.

He pointed out that the armed forces made victories and managed to overcome many challenges, pointing to the considerable efforts in the development and modernization of the armed forces.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.