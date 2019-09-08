Sudan: Al-Burhan Witnesses' Reception of New Graduated Officers

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lit. General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan attended. On Saturday, the reception ceremony for graduated officers in batches 63, 65 B, 17 aviation sciences and 19 marine studies. In the presense of Joint Chief of Staff, General, Mohammed Othman Al Hussein, a number of leaders of units, departments of the Armed Forces and directors of military colleges.

Lit. Gen. Abdullah Al-Bashir, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, said that the celebration of receiving these batches comes in the context of the celebrations marking the Armed Forces 65th anniversary.

He pointed out that the armed forces made victories and managed to overcome many challenges, pointing to the considerable efforts in the development and modernization of the armed forces.