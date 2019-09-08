Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives EU Mission Chairman

Khartoum — The Head of the Soveegnity Council, lit. General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan received, Saturday, at his offie, at the Presidential Palace, the outgoing Chairman of the EU Missionin Sudan, Jean-Michel Dimond on the occasion of the expiry of his tem of office in the country.

The EU official affirmed in press statements following the meeting, the EU support to peace and stability in Sudan, referring that Sudan's stability will contribute stability in all the region.

He explained the EU readiness to help Sudan to overcome the economic challenges facing it.

The European diplomat has informed Al-Burhan on the EU support to safe transitional period that would lead to a democratic and prosperous Sudan, referring to the major and positive changes in Sudan that led the African Union to lift suspension of Sudan membership to the AU.

"The situation is now favorable to removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism"he said.