Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives EU Mission Chairman

7 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Soveegnity Council, lit. General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan received, Saturday, at his offie, at the Presidential Palace, the outgoing Chairman of the EU Missionin Sudan, Jean-Michel Dimond on the occasion of the expiry of his tem of office in the country.

The EU official affirmed in press statements following the meeting, the EU support to peace and stability in Sudan, referring that Sudan's stability will contribute stability in all the region.

He explained the EU readiness to help Sudan to overcome the economic challenges facing it.

The European diplomat has informed Al-Burhan on the EU support to safe transitional period that would lead to a democratic and prosperous Sudan, referring to the major and positive changes in Sudan that led the African Union to lift suspension of Sudan membership to the AU.

"The situation is now favorable to removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism"he said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.