Nigeria: Xenophobic - Lagos Records 5,000 Job Losses - Sanwo-Olu

8 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Okojie

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, lamented the colossal losses recorded in the xenophobic attacks in Lagos, revealing that over 5000 jobs were recorded in the state.

The governor, who spoke after inspection of some damaged facilities in the wake of the xenophobic attacks in the state, condemned the attacks and the looting of goods in the shopping malls.

He said, "We have seen level of destruction at both Novare and Surulere Plazas. The first is to condemn the act that led to this destruction in strong terms. These are just enormous destruction of property. This is extensive destruction of people's wealth.

"Unfortunately, during my inspection of both plazas, I discovered that those affected were all indigenous stores and companies. Even with the names that are synonymous with South Africa, I could see that there were over 150 staffs that could not get to perform their duties because of the act.

"But really, the lesson learnt from all these is that we need to go back and check the social implications of what has happened and how we can learn from it.

"When people come into a store overnight to loot the goods, it is an act that must be condemned. With the act now, over 5000 people are out of jobs. Nigerians were the major ones affected in these places."

"This will make the people to attach some significance to the brands as it concerns what that brand has done for them in their communities. That brand then becomes something that one relates with. The residents will know that this is the brand that has taken people out of poverty and other things done for them to develop.

"All these kinds of social interactions need to come so that when people remember those brands; they will remember them for the positive thing they had done for them.

"Also important is that we need to assure the business community that the ease of doing business is paramount to us. Security of lives and property is very important to us and that is why we have asked our security agencies to stop at nothing in ensuring that all the facilities here are secured.

