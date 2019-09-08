Sudan: Demo Against Deadly Shooting in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Jebel Marra — Dozens of residents demonstrated in front of Golo military garrison in Central Darfur on Friday after one person was killed, and four others were wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen in Jebel Marra on Thursday night.

One of the wounded told Radio Dabanga that gunmen opened fire in the districts of El Sadaga, El Sadelali and El Sawra on Thursday night, instantly killing Derej Ahmed Rahma and wounding secondary school teacher Adam Abakar Ishag, University of Sudan student Mubarak Yagoub Ishag, and a fourth person who has not been identified.

The demonstrators demanded the arrest of the perpetrators and that they will be brought to justice. The witness did not know the gunmen's motives for the attack.

