Sudan: SPLM North U-Turn On Negotiations With Sudan Govt

Juba — The SPLM North (SPLM-N) faction headed by Abdelaziz El Hilu, has decided to enter into negotiations with the Sudanese interim government. SPLM-N spokesman Jaber Kumondan Komi said in a statement that the armed movement seeks to reach a comprehensive and just peace agreement that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis.

The Political and Leadership Council of the SPLM-N decided to this change of course at a meeting from September 3 to September 5.

South Sudan

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir proposed that his country will host the peace negotiations between the Sudanese interim government and the armed movements.

Sources confirmed that Kiir told the leaders of the armed movements during a meeting in Juba on Wednesday that peace negotiations hosted by South Sudan will be sponsored by Uganda, Chad, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Priorities

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk said that the peace process is one of the most important priorities for his government. He added that should peace be achieved, Sudan's defence budget could be reduced by 70 to 80 per cent - money that could be spent on healthcare, education, infrastructure. and reviving the economy.

During his speech announcing the ministers of his government on Thursday, Hamdouk congratulated the unity of the armed movements in the Sudanese Revolutionary Front coalition. He expressed satisfaction with the statements of Abdelaziz El Hilu and described them as supporting the revolution.

Development programmes

The Minister of Finance, Dr Ibrahim El Badawi, said that peace can be supported by development programmes and a transition from humanitarian aid to sustainable development in Darfur, Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile.

He explained that his ministry aims to create sustainable jobs for youth in its first year. Strengthening the economy is a priority for the ministry as well.

