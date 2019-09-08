Africa: Pasha 34 - How Digital Technologies Can Help Farmers in Africa

4 September 2019
The Conversation (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ozayr Patel

Digitisation could change the game for Africa's smallholder farmers. Technologies like drones, satellites and apps all have the ability to make farming much easier and simpler. Of course, technology is not a panacea to all the challenges smallholder farmers face - but as it gets cheaper and easier to access, it can make their work much easier.

In today's episode of Pasha PhD students Abdul-Rahim Abdulai and Emily Duncan from the University of Guelph take us through what some of these technologies are and how people are using them. They also discuss the gaps in these initiatives.

Photo: Photo by Arrowsmith2. African Farmer stand in the green farm with holding tablet - Image. Shutterstock

Music "Happy African Village" by John Bartmann found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under CC0 1.

Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Conversation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Conversation Africa

Most Popular
Africa
Business
ICT
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.