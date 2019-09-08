Africa: Pasha 34 - How Digital Technologies Can Help Farmers in Africa

analysis

Digitisation could change the game for Africa's smallholder farmers. Technologies like drones, satellites and apps all have the ability to make farming much easier and simpler. Of course, technology is not a panacea to all the challenges smallholder farmers face - but as it gets cheaper and easier to access, it can make their work much easier.

In today's episode of Pasha PhD students Abdul-Rahim Abdulai and Emily Duncan from the University of Guelph take us through what some of these technologies are and how people are using them. They also discuss the gaps in these initiatives.

Photo by Arrowsmith2. African Farmer stand in the green farm with holding tablet

Music "Happy African Village" by John Bartmann

Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor, The Conversation