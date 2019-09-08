Sudan: UN Secretary General Congratulates Sudan

Khartoum — The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Saturday, congratulated the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdok and the Sudanese people on the of the formation of the civilian-led government and vowed the UN support to Sudan.

The Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General on Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, conveyed the congratulations of Guterres to the Prime Minister and the people of Sudan on the formation of the transitional government at the opening session of the United Nations Coordination Meeting, currently on session, in Khartoum.

The three-day meeting will discuss the roadmap for the United Nations to support the Transitional Government in development, economy, human rights, humanitarian work and peacebuilding.

According to Nicholas Haysom, the secretary-general vowed the UN support for the transition, stressing that if we expected the Sudanese to live up with the developments, we should expect the same from the United Nations.