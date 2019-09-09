South Africa: Group Marches Through Streets of Joburg, Officers Fire Rubber Bullets to Quell Tensions

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube screenshot
One person died and 5 others were injured in fresh unrest in the Johannesburg CBD on September 8, 2019.
8 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A group of people, some of them armed with sticks and pangas, marched and vandalised property in the Johannesburg city centre on Sunday afternoon, the city's metro police confirmed.

Law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets to try to quell the tension and disperse the crowds, officials at the scene confirmed.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, the group marched from the corner of Berg and Jules streets and were said to be on their way to the Jeppestown Police Station. He said the crowds were enroute to the station to lodge a grievance which was unknown to metro police.

"They damaged a glass from a container along the way and a bicycle from a cyclist on the way," Minnaar said.

No arrests have been made and traffic in the city is not affected as metro police monitor the group, he added.

According to footage shared on Twitter, the crowds are seen singing and chanting with sticks and tree branches on them.

Other footage shows damaged windows from one of the buildings the people had marched past.

On Sunday, SABC News reported that a crowd had disrupted Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi's speech while he was addressing hostel residents of George Koch, Denver and Jeppestown.

Buthelezi was in the city to appeal for calm after various businesses belonging to foreign nationals had been looted and damaged over the past week in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekhuruleni areas.

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said 10 people, including two foreign nationals, were killed in the attacks in the past week.

He also confirmed that 423 people were arrested in Gauteng in connection with the violence.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

