South Africa: We Must Build a Powerful United Front Against Xenophobia

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube screenshot
One person died and 5 others were injured in fresh unrest in the Johannesburg CBD on September 8, 2019.
8 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

The ongoing attacks on women and migrants have led to deep pessimism about the state of SA. Social cohesion and human rights seem like a distant dream, and it's not just the president who has been absent. Civil society and trade unions largely seem missing in action too.

Alarmingly, one major civil society organisation issued a long statement on xenophobia which presented the crisis as one solely suffered by African migrants, and completely left out the fact that many migrants from Asia have also been attacked. This statement, with its crass disregard for Asian migrants was, itself, xenophobic.

Much reporting in the media is also complicit with organised xenophobia. Migrants holding citizenship are routinely described as "foreigners". Xenophobic mobs attacking people on the streets are described as "protesters". Police statements conflating two separate categories of people, "migrants" and "criminals", are reported uncritically.

The politicians in the ANC and the DA, with Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba arguably being the most crude and dangerous, who have incited the latest wave of attacks seem to be able to descend into Trumpian forms of politics without consequence. They are not recalled from their positions by their parties, civil society does not picket their offices,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Death and Injury in Fresh Violence in Johannesburg
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.