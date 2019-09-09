South Africa: Battlefield Gauteng - Sustained Local Action Is Needed

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube screenshot
One person died and 5 others were injured in fresh unrest in the Johannesburg CBD on September 8, 2019.
9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ivan Turok

Robust and accountable local institutions are fundamental for the state to work hand-in-hand with civil society to break down barriers and build social trust.

The recent violent looting of foreign-owned shops and burning of buildings and vehicles across Gauteng's urban centres has prompted a security crackdown and mass arrests. The malicious damage to people and property has patently caused enormous distress and anger at home and abroad. But no one has noticed that the disorder could set back a vital process of central city renewal and regeneration that was under way in many of the affected areas.

The mayhem is clearly related to the national economic crisis and deepening social malaise. Rising unemployment, hardship and perceptions of government inaction and impunity for wrongdoing are fuelling discontent and undermining confidence in political leaders and the state.

Yet conditions are obviously not the same throughout South Africa. The atmosphere is particularly volatile in the densest urban districts, where a potent cocktail of social pressure, raised expectations and frustration is being stirred by opportunists and purveyors of xenophobia and racial hostility.

These complex grievances and social dynamics won't be rectified by more forceful policing and punitive action on the part of the justice...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Death and Injury in Fresh Violence in Johannesburg
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.