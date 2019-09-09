Nigeria: Venita Evicted From BBNaija Season Four

Photo: Africa Magic
Meet Venita- the new BBNaija housemate.
9 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Venita Akpofure has become the 15th housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season four tagged 'Pepper Dem'.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Venita, who had spent 42 days in the BBNaija house, was evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Venita was nominated for eviction alongside Khafi, Elozonam, Frodd and Omashola.

While on stage with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the actress and video vixen said she was glad to have made it through the last week in the house as it was tough.

She also said that she understands why people nominated her and had no hard feelings about the nominations.

Addressing the love triangle between herself, Khafi and Gedoni, Venita said that she did not feel anything for Gedoni as they were friends.

Also read: Ooni of Ife says attacks on Nigerians in South Africa shameful, unacceptable to black race

She added that although Khafi told the housemates how she felt, she was never aware of how Khafi felt about it as they never talked about it.

She explained that she "appreciates the light in Frodd" and that they are like oil and water although sometimes, he drove her up the wall.

Venita also told Ebuka that she was rooting for Cindy, Mercy, Frood and Omashola to win the show.

NAN reports that Venita joined the show, as a new housemate on July 30 alongside Elozonam, Enkay, Cindy and Joe.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
#BBNaija - Team Legends Are Up For Possible Eviction
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
'Our Nation is in Mourning and Pain' - Ramaphosa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.